Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that the US is determined to once again lead the space race by establishing a manned space station orbiting the Moon and, above all, sending a manned mission to Mars.

On a visit to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, Pence said that the Donald Trump administration has a "new vision for space ... to push the nation farther and get there faster than ever before. And unlike prior administrations, we have a vision with the budget to match."