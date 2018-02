A view of one of the metal spheres exhibited in Peru on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, and which fell from the sky on Jan. 27 in the southern Puno region and are apparently of Russian or Ukrainian origin. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

A view of one of the metal spheres exhibited in Peru on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, and which fell from the sky on Jan. 27 in the southern Puno region and are apparently of Russian or Ukrainian origin, judging by the Cyrillic script inscribed on them. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

Peru's National Airspace Research and Development Commission (Conida) exhibited Monday four metal spheres that fell from the sky on Jan. 27 in the southern Puno region and which are apparently of Russian or Ukrainian origin.

The spheres fell in a rural area more than 1,000 kilometers (800 miles) south of Lima on the Bolivian border, a researcher with the Conida Superintendency of Astrophysics, Walter Guevara, told EFE.