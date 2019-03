Inside of an ilegal mining campsite in the Amazons during a military operation in Madre de Dios, Peru on March 6,2019. EFE/Pool APEP/Reuters/Guadalupe Pardo

Aerial photograph of the deforested section of the Amazons in Peri caused by ilegal mining, in Madre de Dios, Peru on March 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Pool APEP/Reuters/Guadalupe Pardo

The Peruvian government is moving forward this week with a plan to fight illegal mining in the Amazonian region of Madre de Dios by establishing three military bases in the ravaged La Pampa area, which has been affected by deforestation and mercury pollution.

A delegation led by Defense Minister Jose Huerta; Interior Minister Carlos Moran and Environment Minister Fabiola Muñoz was present Tuesday at the launch of the military operation to protect the Tambopata National Reserve.