Aerial photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Defense showing deforestation caused by illegal mining in the Amazonian region of Madre de Dios, Peru, Aug. 7-9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio de Defensa del Peru

Aerial photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Defense showing deforestation caused by illegal mining in the Amazonian region of Madre de Dios, Peru, Aug. 7-9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio de Defensa del Peru

Aerial photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Defense showing deforestation caused by illegal mining in the Amazonian region of Madre de Dios, Peru, Aug. 7-9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio de Defensa del Peru

Aerial photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Defense showing deforestation caused by illegal mining in the Amazonian region of Madre de Dios, Peru, Aug. 7-9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio de Defensa del Peru

Peruvian air force planes and drones have captured more than 20,000 images of the damage that illegal mining operations and other activities have caused in the jungle region of Madre de Dios, the Ministry of Defense said Wednesday in a statement.

The photos and videos were taken during an Aug.7-9 operation in the provinces of Tambopata and Manu, home to several protected areas.