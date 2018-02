A monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) on a leaf in the Palestina butterfly sanctuary in north San Martin, Peru, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Gimeno

Butterfly feeding on a flower in the Palestina butterfly sanctuary in north San Martin, Peru, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Gimeno

Butterfly standing on the head of Maria Bustamante, president of the United for Palestina Sustainable Development Association (ADESUP) and manager of the Palestina butterfly sanctuary in San Martin, Peru, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Gimeno

Butterflies of all imaginable colors, shapes and sizes have found a sanctuary in a nook of the Peruvian Amazon, where visitors enjoy their beauty and discover how deforestation threatens the Andean nation, which is home to the most species of this colorful insect.

"Butterflies are a natural indicator of an ecosystem's quality and condition," Maria Bustamante, president of the United for Palestina Sustainable Development Association (ADESUP), told EFE.