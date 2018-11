A man attends the inauguration of a photograph exhibition on the Siege of Paysandu, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Uruguay's ambassador in Paraguay, Federico Perazza (L), and the president of the Paraguayan Academy of History, Mary Monte, attend the inauguration of a photograph exhibition on the Siege of Paysandu, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

A photograph exhibition on the Siege of Paysandu was inaugurated on Thursday as part of the 10th Annual International History Meeting on the War of the Triple Alliance (1864-1870), a war that devastated Paraguay and that was preceded by the siege of that Uruguayan city.

The photographs and illustrations that are being exhibited at the Library of Congress in downtown Asuncion are copies of the originals kept in the National Library of Uruguay.