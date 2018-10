The international ocean conservation and advocacy organization Oceana on Sunday called on countries and companies attending the upcoming Our Ocean 2018 summit to commit towards reducing the production of plastic and seek alternatives, discarding recycling as a solution.

Oceana CEO Andrew Sharpless urged the private sector to use other materials that do not last 1,000 years and are non-toxic during a pre-summit press conference ahead of the event to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from Monday.