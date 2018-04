Photo provided by a contributor showing hydrologist and Colorado State University professor Stephanie Kampf (c), the head of the project to gather data on streams, speaking to project volunteers in Colorado. EFE-EPA/Kira Puntenney-Desmond/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

An application for mobile phones inspired by Pokemon Go has become a very useful tool for volunteers who "update maps" about the movement of water via streams.

"Stream Tracker" allows the user, upon arriving at a stream, to answer questions about their location, if water is flowing in the watercourse or if it's dry or frozen, information that is compiled by the Ecosystem Science and Sustainability Department at Colorado State University.