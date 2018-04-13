An 18-week-old polar bear poked her little black nose from her winter den for the first time in her young life to take a look around her enclosure at the ZOOM Erlebniswelt Gelsenkirchen zoo that she shares with her mother in Germany, according to the organization.

Lucky visitors to the zoo near Essen in northeastern Germany were treated to heart-warming scenes as Nanook _ who takes her name from an Inuit legend meaning master of the bears _ took her first tentative steps into the grassy compound and treated herself to a dip in the pool, all under the watchful eye of her mother Lara.