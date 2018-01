A man rides a bike with an anti-smog mask on face in Krakow, Poland, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jacek Bednarczyk

The Polish city of Krakow, where high levels of air pollution have been reached in recent winters, on Tuesday offered free public transport to travelers in a bid to reduce the use of private vehicles, local authorities said on Radio Poland.

The city's government also called on residents to go outdoors as little as possible due to high pollution levels.