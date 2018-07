Latin America's tallest building, the Costanera Center, juts up through the layer of smog covering Santiago, Chile, on Thursday, July 12. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean capital sits under a layer of smog on Thursday, July 12. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chile's capital, a metropolis of 7.2 million people that has long suffered from dangerous levels of air pollution during the winter months, faces a future of thickening smog amid declining rainfall and an inexorable growth in the number of vehicles on its streets.

By 2020, according to projections, Santiago will have more than 7 million vehicles.