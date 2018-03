Photo provided on March 13, 2018 by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) showing ceramic artifacts and stone objects near an archaeological site on Pico de Orizaba, the highest peak in Mexico and the highest volcano in North America. EPA-EFE/INAH

Researchers have discovered an archaeological site on Mexico's highest peak that could be the remains of a pre-Columbian ceremonial center, the country's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced on Tuesday.

"The ceremonial site is the largest one (found) on the Pico de Orizaba volcano to date," INAH officials said, adding that it could be dated to the Classic or Epiclassic period, or between the third and 10th centuries.