Professor of Paleontology at the University of Athens, George Theodorou is seen during excavation works on archaeological site at a river bed in Pikermi, Attica, Greece, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A palaeontologists works on bones of a prehistoric gazelle during excavation works on archaeological site at a river bed in Pikermi, Attica, Greece, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Paleontologists work to remove the skull of a prehistoric horse during excavation works on archaeological site at a river bed in Pikermi, Attica, Greece, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Paleontologists slowly peeling back the earth from a dry river bed to the east of Athens have discovered the remains of prehistoric mammals that once roamed the region some 7.2 million years ago, as documented in images released by efe-epa Sunday.

The excavations in Pikermi, some 26.5 kilometers (16.5 miles) outside the capital, is overseen by Professor Giorgios Theodorou from the University of Athens in collaboration with the local municipality.