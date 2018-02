Preserved human trachea on display at the "Body" anatomical exhibition in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 14, 2018, one day prior to its opening. EFE-EPA/Zoltan Balogh

A preserved human corpse of the anatomical exhibition entitled "Body" on display in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 14 2018, one day prior to the opening. EFE-EPA/Zoltan Balogh

Visitors look at the preserved lungs of a late smoker at the "Body" anatomical exhibition in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 14, 2018 EFE- EPA/ Zoltan Balogh

Visitors to the Hungarian capital Budapest will soon have the chance to see over 200 dissected human bodies, organs and tissue as part of an exhibition entitled "Body," as seen in images released Wednesday via epa.

The preserved human anatomical exhibit is the result of a technique called plastination, a process that involves halting the decomposition of a human corpse that results in solid, odorless and long-lasting sample for scientific and medical training and educational purposes.