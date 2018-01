Monkeys succesfully cloned in Chinese laboratory

A handout photo made available on Jan. 25, 2018 by the Institute of Neuroscience (ION) of Chinese Academy of Sciences shows two cloned macaques named 'Zhong Zhong' and 'Hua Hua' at the non-human-primate research facility under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available on Jan. 25, 2018 by the Institute of Neuroscience (ION) of Chinese Academy of Sciences shows two cloned macaques named 'Zhong Zhong' and 'Hua Hua' at the non-human-primate research facility under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES