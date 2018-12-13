British primatologist Jane Goodall on Thursday warned the planet was in the midst of the sixth great extinction, for which humans were entirely responsible through the hunting and trafficking of wildlife, polluting of the oceans and deforestation.

Goodall was launching the Forever Wild campaign at Barcelona's CosmoCaixa, a natural history museum, with the aim of shedding light on how human activities, like the illegal poaching of animals, were aiding and accelerating the extinction process of many species that are at risk.