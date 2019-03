Photo of the digital device and a mollusk shell holding a sensor used in a Chilean study of water temperatures around Antarctica, an initiative that has been added to the Pole to Pole Marine Biodiversity Observation Network of the Americas (P2P-MBON) project, which seeks to compile data on the temperature variations of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans throughout the Western Hemisphere. EFE-EPA/Erasmo Macaya/File

A Chilean scientist installs one of the sensors used to study water temperatures around Antarctica, an initiative that has been added to the Pole to Pole Marine Biodiversity Observation Network of the Americas (P2P-MBON) project, which seeks to compile data on the temperature variations of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans throughout the Western Hemisphere. EFE-EPA/Erasmo Macaya/File

A Chilean scientist installs one of the sensors used to study water temperatures around Antarctica, an initiative that has been added to the Pole to Pole Marine Biodiversity Observation Network of the Americas (P2P-MBON) project, which seeks to compile data on the temperature variations of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans throughout the Western Hemisphere. EFE-EPA/Erasmo Macaya/File

Chilean scientists have added Antarctica to the Pole to Pole project, which seeks to compile data on the temperature variations of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans throughout the Western Hemisphere.

As part of the Antarctica Scientific Expedition (ECA) 55, carried out between January and March of this year, the specialists for the first time placed a series of biometric sensors to take the temperature of waters surrounding the frozen continent.