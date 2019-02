Photo provided on Feb. 13, 2019, by Mexico's Fund for the Conservation of Nature (FMCN), showing a golden eagle, the country's national symbol, albeit a species that is on the endangered list. EFE-EPA/FMCN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Although it is a symbol of Mexico immortalized on the country's flag, protecting the golden eagle is suffering from a severe lack of funding as well as a shortage of man-hours and personnel.

On Wednesday, Mexico celebrates the Day of the Golden Eagle, a species that after three decades of work by public and private agencies numbers just 150 mated pairs in the wild around the country, a number that places it squarely on the list of endangered species.