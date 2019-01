A general view during a demonstration for healthy food and better agriculture conditions 'We are fed up!' ('Wir haben es satt!') on the sidelines of the current International Green Week (IGW) agricultural fair, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

A protester holds a sign '100 percent organic 0 percent poison' during a demonstration for healthy food and better agriculture conditions 'We are fed up!' ('Wir haben es satt!') on the sidelines of the current International Green Week (IGW) agricultural fair, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

A protester wearing a pig mask during a demonstration for healthy food and better agriculture conditions 'We are fed up!' ('Wir haben es satt!') on the sidelines of the current International Green Week (IGW) agricultural fair, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Around 200 hundred tractors and thousands of demonstrators made their way through central Berlin on Saturday requesting better agricultural standards in a rally that coincided with International Green Week in the German capital.

Protesters called for ecological, low-impact farming, improved animal welfare and healthier produce under the slogan: "We're fed up".