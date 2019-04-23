Salvadoran archaeologist Miriam Mendez speaks with EFE during an interview on April 10, 2019, regarding public archaeology in El Salvador. Phot made available April 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Public archaeology consists of involving citizens in conserving and protecting a country's heritage, and implementing it in El Salvador is essential for preserving the Central American nation's archaeological relics and sites, archaeologist Miriam Mendez told EFE.

Mendez, who has focused her work on archaeological sites in the southwestern municipality of Tamanique, said that involving the current population in tasks of this kind would help to "sensitize people to contribute to the conservation of (the national) heritage" and would result in "greater local development via cultural tourism."