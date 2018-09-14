San Juan, Sep 14 (efe-epa). - Puerto Ricans and Spaniards have joined forces to continue with the restoration of San Geronimo de Boqueron Fort, the island's smallest fortification but considered the most important; it was rebuilt in the 18th century and defended the capital city of San Juan for hundreds of years.
Architect Juan Vera of the Council of Nautical Archaeology at the Puerto Rico Institute of Culture, along with another Puerto Rican, Ismael Rodriguez, and the Spaniards Rafael Gomez Aguilar and Manuel Minero, are in charge of the restoration.