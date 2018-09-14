Photo of Puerto Rico's San Geronimo de Boqueron Fort taken on Sept. 12, 2018, a structure that for centuries was used to defend the island against invaders and is currently being restored by a Puerto Rican-Spanish team of experts. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Architect Juan Vera of the Council of Nautical Archaeology at the Puerto Rico Institute of Culture works on Sept. 12, 2018, with a Puerto Rican-Spanish team of experts on the restoration of the island's San Geronimo de Boqueron Fort, which for centuries defended San Juan against invaders. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

View of one of the cannons at Puerto Rico's San Geronimo de Boqueron Fort on Sept. 12, 2018, a structure that for centuries was used to defend the island against invaders and is currently being restored by a Puerto Rican-Spanish team of experts. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

San Juan, Sep 14 (efe-epa). - Puerto Ricans and Spaniards have joined forces to continue with the restoration of San Geronimo de Boqueron Fort, the island's smallest fortification but considered the most important; it was rebuilt in the 18th century and defended the capital city of San Juan for hundreds of years.

Architect Juan Vera of the Council of Nautical Archaeology at the Puerto Rico Institute of Culture, along with another Puerto Rican, Ismael Rodriguez, and the Spaniards Rafael Gomez Aguilar and Manuel Minero, are in charge of the restoration.