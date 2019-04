An undated handout photograph provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency shows a machine with nuclear technology while analyzing a work of art in Vienna, Austria.

Art restoration and archeology have become increasingly dependent on the use of nuclear technology to disinfect ancient artifacts and reveal secrets that are inaccessible to the naked eye, according to an expert.

"The advantage of these techniques is that they can be applied on a broad range of materials, the analysis can be done in a totally non-invasive way or with minimal damage to the object," Román Padilla of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told Efe.