A picture dated of dense vegitation growing on the Ilha do Cardoso in the federal state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Jan. 5, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/RALF HIRSCHBERGER

The Amazon rainforest, also known as "the lungs of the world," needs the global population to adopt radical changes such as eating less meat, managing waste adequately and curbing flight travel, if its ecosystem is to be saved, international conservation experts said Sunday.

A forum of environmental experts meeting in the Italian town of San Miniato in Tuscany called for urgent action to address the threats the Amazon rainforest faces, as deforestation inches closer to the point of no return.