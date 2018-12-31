Photo provided by Innova Difusion on Dec. 30, 2018, showing a man holding up a smartphone to display the application allowing residents of Rancagua, Chile, to do assorted procedures - like setting a doctor's appointment, renewing a driver's license, speaking directly with their child's teacher - online. EFE-EPA/Innova Difusion/Editorial Use Only

Rancagua, a city near Santiago, has become Chile's first digitalized city on the threshold of the online future, thanks to an application that allows people to do all sorts of useful things from their homes or workplaces using their smartphones.

Requesting a doctor's appointment at the Family Health Centers, obtaining a driver's license, speaking directly with your child's teacher, accessing regulatory plans and seeking public benefits or help are some of the things people can now do via the app.