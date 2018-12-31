Rancagua, a city near Santiago, has become Chile's first digitalized city on the threshold of the online future, thanks to an application that allows people to do all sorts of useful things from their homes or workplaces using their smartphones.
Requesting a doctor's appointment at the Family Health Centers, obtaining a driver's license, speaking directly with your child's teacher, accessing regulatory plans and seeking public benefits or help are some of the things people can now do via the app.