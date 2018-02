European researchers during a meeting to begin coordinating efforts to monitor environmental contaminants in European raptors, in Ciudad Real, Spain, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariano Cieza Moreno

More than 60 researchers from two-dozen European countries are meeting in this central Spanish city starting Monday to begin coordinating efforts to monitor environmental contaminants in European raptors.

The initiative, known as the European Raptor Biomonitoring Facility (ERBFacility) Cost Action, will use these birds of prey as sentinels to help evaluate the risks associated with persistent, bio-accumulative and toxic compounds.