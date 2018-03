Croatian Red Cross workers bring aid to help people who are trapped by flood at Zazina village after the Kupa River overflowed near Sisak town, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatian Red Cross workers load their boat to help people who are trapped by flooding Kupa River at Letovanic village, near Sisak town, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Teams of Red Cross workers were on Tuesday patrolling streets in central Croatia during operations to help people stranded by lingering floodwaters brought about by heavy rain and melting snow, as reported by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

Flooding has affected various parts of eastern Europe in recent days, with the Red Cross having warned of the threat at the weekend.