Mitigating overexploitation of the oceans will require reducing the subsidies provided by various governments to fisheries, something that fosters irregular competition and overfishing, Maximiliano Bello, the top official in an NGO dedicated to improving public policies, told EFE.

On the occasion of the World Ocean Summit - being held in Cancun, Mexico, from March 7-9 - the expert with The Pew Charitable Trusts, a US non-governmental organization, said that at least $20 billion is allocated annually to subsidies that go to industrial fishing fleets instead of to small fishermen.