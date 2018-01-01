Religious authorities in Egypt have issued a non-binding Islamic edict, or fatwa, prohibiting the possession or sale of Bitcoin, stating that the cryptocurrency's speculative nature and high price volatility resemble betting, and it can facilitate the financing of terrorism, state media reported Monday.

The fatwa was issued by Egypt's highest religious authority, the Grand Mufti Shawki Allam, and equated dealing with the popular cryptocurrency to gambling, which is prohibited by Islamic law, the official MENA news agency said.