Ancient Copper-Age vases used to store food found on the Aegean Sea islet of Daskalio, Greece, on Jan. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE

An archaeologist shows a mold used to manufacture copper knives found on the Aegean Sea islet of Daskalio, Greece, on Jan. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE

On a small, deserted Aegean Sea islet, British and Cypriot archaeologists have discovered the remains of a Copper Age settlement from almost 5,000 years ago that suggest its inhabitants had an impressive technological mastery, especially in the fields of metallurgy and construction, Greece's culture ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's statement, the islet of Daskalio _ located some 250 kilometers (155 miles) to the southeast of Athens, in the North Aegean region _ was at that time part of the now-uninhabited island of Keros, before it broke off the larger isle due to rising sea levels.