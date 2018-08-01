Protestors hold up signs during an appearance by the acting administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Greenhouse gas emissions climbed to all-time highs in 2017, a year in which climate change caused scorching temperatures worldwide and ice to melt at record levels in the Arctic, according to a report compiled with contributions by more than 450 scientists from over 60 countries.

The annual global average carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration at Earth's surface last year was 405 parts per million, 2.2 ppm more than in 2016 and the "highest in the modern atmospheric measurement record," according to the State of the Climate in 2017 report, led by the United States government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and published Wednesday by the American Meteorological Society.