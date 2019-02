Manuel Redondo, president of Fira Barcelona Mexico speaks about the Smart City Expo Latam Congress (SCELC) at a press conference on Feb. 21,2019 in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

The director of the regional office for the Caribbean and Latin America of UN-Habitat Elkin Velasquez speaks about the Smart City Expo Latam Congress (SCELC) at a press conference on Feb. 21,2019 in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Representatives from over 350 cities around the world will gather for the 3rd Smart City Expo Latam Congress (SCELC) on July 2-4 in the Mexican city of Puebla, organizers said.

The congress, which is being organized by Fira Barcelona Mexico and will bring around 13,000 visitors to the south-central Mexican city, will have the theme "Radical Inclusion, A Space for Everyone."