An international group of scientists at the Deep Carbon Observatory (DCO) announced on Monday that part of the Earth's methane that until now was thought to have a biological origin actually has a mineral origin and is used as food by microbes living at great depths below ground.

The investigation added more elements to the theory that life on Earth may have originated deep within the planet and not on the surface, thanks to the chemical generation of methane.