A team of microbiologists has discovered new evidence strengthening the links between gut bacteria and mental health issues such as clinical depression after conducting the first population-level study tackling this subject, which was published Monday.

The team at the Belgian research institute VIB-KU Leuven, led by Jeroen Raes, said in "The neuroactive potential of the human gut microbiota in quality of life and depression" published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Microbiology that two genera of intestinal bacteria were found to be consistently depleted in individuals with depression, regardless of antidepressant treatment.