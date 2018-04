A wave crashes against the 'Comb of the Wind', by Spanish sculptor Eduardo Chillida, in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Two surfers come out the sea in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Residents of northern Spain could enjoy the beach Wednesday as thermometers crept up towards 30 C (86 F) in a spell of early warm weather.

According to the Spanish state weather agency Aemet, the mercury in San Sebastian and Bilbao, located in the country's northern Basque region, could reach as high as 29.4 C and 28.8 C respectively, unseasonably high temperatures in one of Spain's more temperate zones.