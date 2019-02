Three-year-old White male Rhino Wasinda stands alone in a boma with a temporary hid covering his open wounds prior to being treated by Saving the Survivors vets at a private game farm in the Free State Province, Clocolan, South Africa, 19 September 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

The World Wildlife Fund warned that although South Africa had managed to bring down rhino deaths due to poaching by 25 percent in 2018, the animals were still endangered and the crisis engulfing them was far from over.

Figures released via South Africa's Department of Environmental Affairs, as cited by the WWF in a statement, showed 769 rhinos were killed last year compared to 1,028 in 2017.