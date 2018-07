Chief Scientist of Hanson Robotics Ben Goertzel (L), speaks during a presentation with Sophia the robot, made by Hanson Robotics, during RISE at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Sophia the robot, made by Hanson Robotics, sits on a table before a press conference during RISE at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Founder of Hanson Robotics David Hanson (R) and Chief Scientist Ben Goertzel (L) make a presentation along with their creation, Sophia the robot (C), during RISE at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Sophia the robot, made by Hanson Robotics, sits on stage for a presentation during RISE at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Thousands of people converged Tuesday on the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong for the RISE technology conference.

Some of the biggest names in technology spoke on Day 2 of the three-day event, including Microsoft president Brad Smith, Amazon CTO Werner Vogels and Tinder founder Sean Rad, just a few of the 316 speakers on the roster, according to the event's media release.