The Riviera Maya, the leading destination for divers among the world's caverns, holds great mysteries from prehistoric times, given that a mere 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of the submerged caves have been explored out of an estimated 8,000 kilometers believed to exist on the Yucatan Peninsula.

"The amount of ancient remains being discovered is incredible," Eugenio Aceves, director of the Tulum Prehistory Museum, told EFE.