View of the main square and temple of Chavin de Huantar in Peru, taken on Aug. 20, 2018, where small, all-terrain robots helped discover possible human sacrifices as much as 3,000 years old in the first major religious and pilgrimage center in South American history. EFE-EPA/Fernando Gimeno

John Rick, director for almost 25 years of the excavations at Chavin de Huantar, Peru, descends on Aug. 20, 2018, to one of the galleries where possible human sacrifices were made as much as 3,000 years old in the first major religious and pilgrimage center in South American history. EFE-EPA/Fernando Gimeno

he use of small, all-terrain robots like this one seen in a photo taken Aug. 20, 2018, has made it possible to shed light on possible human sacrifices as much as 3,000 years old in the temple of Chavin de Huantar in Peru, the first major religious and pilgrimage center in South American history. EFE-EPA/Fernando Gimeno

The use of high technology in the form of small, all-terrain robots has made it possible to shed light on possible human sacrifices as much as 3,000 years old in the temple of Chavin de Huantar in Peru, the first major religious and pilgrimage center in South American history.

The Chavin Rovers, as the robots are called by the team of archaeologists that put them to work in one of Peru's most ancient ruins, edged through the narrow channels that lead to the galleries of the complex, many of which remain hidden to this day, and came upon the most important discovery on this site in the last 50 years.