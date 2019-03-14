A holding center for cetaceans in far east Russia, which environmentalist group Greenpeace has dubbed the largest whale jail in the world, was a growing thorn in the side for Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has always presented himself as a champion of animal rights.

After almost six months of incessant criticism, inaction from officials and the death of several whales, Putin finally ordered officials to find a solution to the situation at the marine center, located near the Pacific Coast city of Nakhodka.