The Soyuz MS-12 space capsule carrying three astronauts - a Russian and two NASA astronauts - lifts off on March 14, 2019, from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for the International Space Station. EFE-EPA/ Sergei Ilnitsky

NASA astronaut Christina Koch greets wellwishers prior to her flight aboard the Soyuz MS-12 space capsule to the International Space Station on March 14, 2019, from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. EFE-EPA/ Sergei Ilnitsky

Astronauts Alexei Ovchinin (c, from Russia), and Christina Koch and Nick Hague (with NASA) wave prior to their March 14, 2019, liftoff for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. EFE-EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky

Russia's Soyuz MS-12 space capsule carrying three astronauts lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday en route to the International Space Station.

The launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket sending the manned capsule into space came at 1914 GMT, and the MS-12 carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague - was scheduled to rendezvous with the ISS some 400 km (250 mi.) above the Earth in a little less than six hours.