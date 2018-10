A handout photo released by Russian space agency Roscosmos shows US NASA astronaut Nick Hague (C) and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (R) arrive at the Krayniy Airport after their failure booster launch in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the International Space Station (ISS) after take off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 11 October 2018. The Russian Soyuz rocket malfunctioned on lift-off has landed safely in Kazahstan, Russian media reports. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YURI KOCHETKOV

Crew members of expedition 57/58 to the International Space Station (ISS) Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (L) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague (2-L) prior to the launch launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL

The Russian Space Agency aims to launch three unmanned Soyuz rockets before attempting another manned flight to the International Space Station, an official said Wednesday.

On Oct. 11, a booster malfunction caused a Soyuz manned mission carrying a replacement crew to the space station to be aborted two minutes after take-off.