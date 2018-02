The Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft sits on the launch pad shortly before blast off with International Space Station (ISS) crew members Norishige Kanai, of Japan; Anton Shkaplerov, of Russia; and Scott Tingle, of the USA; aboard at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/POOL

Russian Progress MS-08 cargo ship takes off from Kazakhstan for ISS

A Russian Progress MS-08 cargo ship took off Tuesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to resupply the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch of the automated ship, which is carrying equipment, fuel and food for the ISS crew, occurred at 08:13 GMT, Russian space officials said.