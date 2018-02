A Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft rests on its launchpad shortly before the blast off with the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/POOL

A spacecraft that was to due to resupply the International Space Station had its launch aborted with just seconds remaining on its countdown after a technical problem in a final automated sequence was detected, causing its engines to shut down, Russian space authorities and NASA said Sunday.

The rocket remained safely on its launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan according to Russia's Roscosmos space agency and a backup launch date was set for Feb. 13.