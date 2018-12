Specialists of the Russian company Bartini assemble the prototype EVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) flying taxi at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The prototype EVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) flying taxi lies in the snow after crashing at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Nikolai Salatov , an engineer of the Russian company Bartini, stands near the prototype eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) flying taxi at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

People look on as the prototype EVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) flying taxi flies at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Technicians from a Russian technology startup on Friday demonstrated the features of its newest electric air taxi prototype, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.

The eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) vehicle developed by the company Bartini is set to allow passengers to hover in the air up to 900 meters above ground and could potentially revolutionize the private transport sector.