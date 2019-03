A competitor works on a robot during the Mexican Robotics Tournament on March 22, 2019, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Students fly a drone during the Mexican Robotics Tournament on March 22, 2019, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Students fly drones during the Mexican Robotics Tournament on March 22, 2019, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

With drones expected to be completely autonomous in a few years, the priorities for designers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) should be safety and preventing job losses, Mexican Robotics Federation president Marco Morales told EFE.

The drone expert told EFE during the 10th Mexican Robotics Tournament on Saturday in this western Mexican city that the operation of UAV without human controllers was still in its early stage.