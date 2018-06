(FILE) A customer examines the newly released iPhone X at an Apple Store in the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Nov. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

(FILE) Samsung's new smartphone the Galaxy S8 Plus is displayed at Samsung's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Samsung Electronics and Apple have reached an agreement to settle their longstanding dispute over designs of their smartphones.

The companies have agreed to withdraw and resolve their remaining lawsuits and appeals in this matter, said the San Jose court Wednesday in California, United States, which is currently hearing the legal dispute between Apple and Samsung.