A handout photo made available by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Fold, introduced during an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, USA, 20 February 2019.

A handout photo made available by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the new smart watch, fitness band and wireless earphones called Galaxy Buds, unveiled during an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, USA, 20 February 2019.

A handout photo made available by Samsung Electronics Co. shows a trio of its new Galaxy S10 smartphones unveiled during an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, USA, 20 February 2019.

A handout photo made available by Samsung Electronics Co. shows DJ Koh, head of Samsung Electronics Co.'s IT & Mobile Communications Division, introducing the new Galaxy S10+ smartphone during an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, USA, 20 February 2019.

A handout photo made available by Samsung Electronics Co. shows DJ Koh, head of Samsung Electronics Co.'s IT & Mobile Communications Division, unveiling the Galaxy Fold, the foldable smartphone, during an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, USA, 20 February 2019.

South Korean multinational Samsung presented on Wednesday their wireless headphones for its latest phone model, the Galaxy S10, which can be charged directly from the mobile.

Simply place the Galaxy Buds (the name given to the headphones by the company) on the battery of an S10 phone so that, using a "reverse recharge" system, they are charged to the maximum and have power for between five and six hours.