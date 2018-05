(FILE) Head of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, DJ Koh, presents the new smart phones of the company S9 and S9 plus during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

South Korean giant Samsung Electronics announced Wednesday that it will begin production of a new generation of microprocessors with a 7-nanometer design, the smallest yet, and aim to market them in 2019.

The world's largest manufacturer of semiconductors will this year begin using new extreme ultraviolet lithography technology to increase the capacity of chips before their subsequent launch, the company said in a statement.