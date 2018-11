Visitors walk under SAMSUNG logo during the COMPUTEX, the largest computer show in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 1, 2016. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Samsung on Thursday said it had unveiled foldable display technology that lets a smartphone unfold into a tablet.

The Infinity Flex display is designed to offer a new experience to users, combining the benefits of a compact phone as well as those larger screened phones, Samsung said in a statement