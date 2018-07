Egyptian archaeologists display the skulls of three skeletons found inside a black granite sarcophagus that was discovered in Alexandria, Egypt, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows workers removing sewer water submerging three skeletons after opening a black granite sarcophagus that was discovered in Alexandria, Egypt, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

A handout photo provided the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows workers preparing to open a black granite sarcophagus that was discovered in Alexandria, Egypt, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities announced Thursday that a massive sarcophagus found in Alexandria contained three skeletons that probably belong to soldiers, ending speculation that it could hold the remains of Alexander the Great.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in a statement that the black granite sarcophagus, unearthed at a construction site, was also filled with sewage water.